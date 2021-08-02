Climbing Steps to a Healthier You

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 2, 2021

Even if you’ve let your body slide, you can still get back on track—just think of gradual changes you can make to improve your diet and physical activity habits.

Download the MP3 audio file

You know the old saying, “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks”? Well, when it comes to our health habits, it’s simply not true.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

One is never too out of shape, overweight, or old to change one’s habits. So even if you’ve let your body slide, you can still get back on track. Think of gradual changes you can make to improve your diet and physical activity habits.

Take these steps:

Identify your roadblocks and find ways to overcome them. For example, if you’re short on time, exercise before work, during a lunch break, or before dinner.

Make a plan of action that includes small changes that are fun, such as dancing or biking.

Stick with your new health habits and don’t get discouraged if you slip up. Just keep going.

For more tips, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.