Confidence is Key: Cooking Healthy for Yourself and Your Family

Healthy Moments Episode: March 14, 2022

For home cooks who are new to cooking or looking to make healthier choices, confidence in the kitchen is key.

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

I'm joined by Joel Gamoran, head chef and founder of Homemade, author of “Cooking Scrappy” and host of Scrappy TV.

Joel, your work emphasizes the importance of cooking with confidence. What advice do you have for the home cooks who are new to cooking regularly, or looking to make healthier choices?

JOEL GAMORAN: I think one of the biggest things about walking in with confidence is knowing that we’re all trying to constantly get better in the kitchen, chefs mess up, home cooks mess up, and that’s part of the cooking experience and that’s how you learn.

And the reality is, the best food in the world is messy. The best food in the world’s approachable. Anyone can make great food. It’s not like basketball or ballet, where you need to spend a lifetime mastering it. Cooking is something you can pick up tomorrow and rock it out and be great at.

