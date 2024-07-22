Coping with Stress the Healthy Way?

Healthy Moments Episode: July 22, 2024

The effects of chronic stress build up over time. While you can't eliminate stress from your life, there are many ways to manage your stress.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.9 MB)

The effects of chronic stress build up over time. While you can't eliminate stress from your life, there are many ways to manage your stress.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Paying close attention to your physical and emotional health makes you more aware of when you’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed. The next step is to manage your stress and here are a few tips. Exercise regularly. Just thirty minutes on most days can boost your mood. Explore relaxation techniques like deep breathing, yoga, Tai chi, and meditation. Set priorities for the day. Take note of what you’ve accomplished and don’t dwell on things you didn’t finish. And stay in touch with family, friends, and community or religious organizations who provide you emotional support.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.