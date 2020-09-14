COVID-19 and Communities of Color

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 14, 2020

Why are communities of color at higher risk for COVID-19? Health disparities may be factors.

DR. RODGERS: Why are communities of color at higher risk for COVID-19?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: This crisis has put a spotlight on economic and health disparities affecting our communities of color. These disparities seem to be factors in the higher rates of severe COVID-19 illness and deaths in these communities. Such factors include:

Higher rates of underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes and obesity;

Lack of access to quality housing, healthy food, and proper health care; and

Working at jobs where physical distancing is just not possible.

It is very important for everyone to follow the CDC guidelines and do as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.