Creating Medical Devices to Improve Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 3, 2020

Did you know that medical devices can support or replace a body function, offering hope to millions of Americans with chronic diseases like type 1 diabetes?

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Devices that can support or replace a body function offer hope to millions of Americans with chronic diseases, like type 1 diabetes.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of NIH, explains how NIH-supported research has created new technology that helps with blood glucose management.

DR. COLLINS: In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas stops making insulin—a hormone that controls blood glucose levels. To help manage diabetes better, we have developed devices like insulin pumps and blood glucose monitors.

Research on these devices by NIDDK and our partners has led to the first “artificial pancreas” – a device that acts much like a healthy pancreas.

NIH investments in new technology lead to safe and effective tools for the people who need them.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.

Related Episodes