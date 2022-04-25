Decoding the Burden of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Healthy Moments Episode: April 25, 2022

Did you know that genetics play a role in inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD?

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that it’s only recently that researchers have discovered how your genetics play a role in inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, former director of NIH, explains how we’re using what we are learning to find better ways to treat people with IBD.

DR. COLLINS: We’re still learning what causes difficult diseases like IBD. But we think genes play a key role.

That’s why, since 2002, NIH has brought scientists and researchers from different fields together to explore IBD from new angles. We’ve identified new genes and we are working on new treatments.

That’s what NIH is about. Each research result gets us closer to an answer, a treatment, a cure. On great days, it gets us to the finish line. Hoping and helping you feel better keeps us inspired every day.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.