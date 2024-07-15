Healthy Moments Episode: July 15, 2024

If you have diabetes, did you know you're at a higher risk for depression?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

In the U.S., people with diabetes are twice as likely to have depression. Researchers believe that the link between diabetes and depression may be related to the stress of managing diabetes. Researchers are also looking at the effects of diabetes on the body and the brain. If you or someone you know with diabetes show signs of depression, such as often feeling sad or hopeless, talk with your doctor. Treating depression can help people with diabetes better control their blood sugar. Managing both conditions is important for good health. While recovering from depression takes time, there are many treatments available. Talk to your doctor about the best treatment for you.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.