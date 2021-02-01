Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 1, 2021

If you are a woman with diabetes, taking steps to manage your illness can lower your chances of having heart disease or stroke—and save your life.

DR. RODGERS: Diabetes is a powerful risk factor for heart disease in women—but many women don’t know that.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, a director at NIH.

Barbra Streisand, legendary director, singer, actress, producer, and cofounder of the Women’s Heart Alliance, explains the diabetes-heart health connection.

MS. STREISAND: Heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the United States. Women with diabetes are even more at risk than women without the disease. They are twice as likely to suffer a second heart attack and four times more likely to have heart failure.

We must empower women—our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and friends—and ourselves. We must take action.

