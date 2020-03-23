Dialysis for Kidney Patients

Healthy Moments Episode: March 23, 2020

Life-saving dialysis is helping people with kidney failure stay active and healthy.

DR. RODGERS: Dialysis filters water and waste from the blood when the kidneys can’t—saving the lives of people with kidney failure.

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. Before getting a kidney transplant, Rapper Freeway was on dialysis. He describes what it was like.

FREEWAY: After being diagnosed with kidney failure, I went on dialysis. It let me keep pushing for success while I waited for a donor kidney. I was touring and performing, all while getting dialysis three times a week, four hours a day, in a different city each time.

You can live a good life on dialysis, but it’s best to get a transplant, which will increase your life expectancy—and gave me my energy back. In the meantime, you’ve got to keep yourself motivated and believe that things can get better, because they can. DR.

RODGERS: To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.