Discovering I Had Kidney Disease

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 30, 2024

Did you know finding protein in your urine could be a sign of kidney disease?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Mr. Richard Knight, kidney transplant recipient, patient advocate, and entrepreneur, explains:

MR. KNIGHT: In 1996, a routine medical exam found a protein called albumin in my urine. I didn’t know then, but albumin can pass into your urine when your kidneys are damaged. My kidney damage was likely due to my high blood pressure, a kidney disease risk factor. My kidneys declined. I started dialysis in 2004 and I had my kidney transplant in 2006.

It's important to understand your risk for kidney disease and to get tested. Early detection can allow for more treatment options, including lifestyle changes, medicines, and earlier transplant that can significantly improve your quality of life.

