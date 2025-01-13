Don’t Let Diabetes Sideline Your Dreams

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 13, 2025

Will you let diabetes get in the way of achieving your dreams?

DR. RODGERS: Will you let diabetes get in the way of achieving your dreams?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Diabetes advocate and ESPN reporter Adam Schefter talks strategy to avoid being sidelined by diabetes.

MR. SCHEFTER: To avoid being thrown off your game, be prepared to manage your diabetes anywhere.

No matter how busy you get, eat regular meals or pack snacks to help avoid medical emergencies.

Keep track of your blood glucose levels, also called blood sugar levels, especially before, during, and after physical activity.

Make sure you have all your medicine and supplies with you.

If you have medicine for low blood sugar, show those closest to you, including your friends, roommates, coaches, and coworkers, how to give you your medicine.

Intercept diabetes as much as you can to keep pursuing your dreams.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.