Eager To Help Find Tomorrow’s Cure Today

Healthy Moments Episode: May 11, 2020

Participating in clinical trials may help researchers find better treatments for you, your family, and your community.

African Americans are often underrepresented in medical research. However, there is plenty of opportunity to get involved.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Distrust in medicine has played a major role in keeping our numbers low, although our interest in research remains high. A nationwide study found African Americans are more likely to be interested in participating in medical research than any other racial or ethnic group, including Caucasians, Hispanics, and Asians.

A great way to turn this interest into action is to participate in a clinical trial. Participating in a clinical trial that targets diseases and/or risk factors affecting your health may help researchers find better treatments for you, your family, and your community.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.