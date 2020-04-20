Eat Healthy to Prevent Kidney Disease and Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: April 20, 2020

One of the main causes of kidney disease is diabetes. You can reduce your risk by losing a small amount of weight and eating healthy.



Do you have a family history of diabetes and kidney disease? If the answer is yes, stay tuned to hear some healthy eating tips that can help you lower your risk of developing diabetes and kidney disease.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

One of the main causes of kidney disease is diabetes. So, if you prevent diabetes, you may also prevent kidney disease. You can reduce your risk by losing a small amount of weight.

To help you achieve your goal, try some of these healthy eating tips:

Choose veggie toppings, like spinach, broccoli, or peppers, on your pizza.

Bake or broil meats instead of frying.

Consider trying a new fruit or vegetable once in a while when you go to the grocery store.

And, work your way down from whole milk, to 2 or 1% milk, and then to skim milk.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.