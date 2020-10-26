Eating Breakfast To Stay Healthy and Energized

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 26, 2020

DR. RODGERS: Breakfast helps your body get going–so don’t skip it, even if you’re on the go!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Laila Ali—world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, TV host, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand, home chef, and mother of two—explains.

LAILA ALI: If you’re short on time and energy in the morning, skipping breakfast may be tempting. But breakfast gives me the energy to knock out all my daily tasks and take care of my family. It also helps me choose healthier snacks and meals later on.

Keep healthy, portable options around like fruit and nuts, or low-sugar granola, or yogurt you can grab on your way out the door and eat on the go.

And the earlier you can stop eating at night, the better! Having an early dinner may help you avoid weight gain in the long run.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.