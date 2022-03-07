Healthy Moments Episode: March 7, 2022

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

I'm joined by Joel Gamoran, head chef and founder of Homemade, author of “Cooking Scrappy” and host of Scrappy TV.

Joel, what should families interested in eating healthy on a budget keep in mind?

JOEL GAMORAN: I think a lot of people think that eating healthy has to be expensive, right? And the reality is, it really doesn’t. I’m all about savoring every last crumb, every little peel, every scrap.

And as chefs, we’re taught how to not throw anything away. This is how we save money. When you go to the grocery store, it's about being really diligent and buying exactly what your family needs.

Frozen fruits and veggies, those are a really good solve for people on a budget. They have just as much nutrition, and they freeze things now right at their peak, so you’re getting these vegetables with all the nutrients you want, but not at the cost.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.