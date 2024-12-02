Eating Healthy and Sticking to My Budget

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 2, 2024

DR. RODGERS: Eating healthy can help you keep your New Year’s resolution to lose weight and keep it off. But can you eat healthy on a budget?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Eating healthy on a budget is possible.

One way is to plan meals for the week by checking store ads for sales then making your list.

Another way is, if you buy too much, freeze the extra for later so it doesn’t go to waste.

Also, you can use up leftovers by adding them to stews, soups, or casseroles.

Get inspired with low-cost recipe ideas! Visit MyPlate.gov and click on MyPlate Kitchen. You can search recipes by ingredient, see nutrition information, and print your favorites.

For more tips, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.