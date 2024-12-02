Eating Healthy and Sticking to My Budget
Eating healthy can help you keep your New Year’s resolution to lose weight and keep it off. But can you eat healthy on a budget?
Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.93 MB)
Transcript
DR. RODGERS: Eating healthy can help you keep your New Year’s resolution to lose weight and keep it off. But can you eat healthy on a budget?
Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.
Eating healthy on a budget is possible.
- One way is to plan meals for the week by checking store ads for sales then making your list.
- Another way is, if you buy too much, freeze the extra for later so it doesn’t go to waste.
- Also, you can use up leftovers by adding them to stews, soups, or casseroles.
Get inspired with low-cost recipe ideas! Visit MyPlate.gov and click on MyPlate Kitchen. You can search recipes by ingredient, see nutrition information, and print your favorites.
For more tips, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.