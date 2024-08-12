Eating and Nutrition: Tips for College Students

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 12, 2024

Whether you're settling into another fall term at college or it's your first year on campus, you may face some challenges when it comes to healthy eating.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.92 MB)

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers bringing Healthy Moments from the NIH. I'm the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

At college, with fast food and snacks at your fingertips, it's easy to let good eating habits slide. Here's some tips to keep you on track. Make half your plate vegetables and fruit. Avoid foods with trans fats. Reduce your daily sodium intake by limiting fast food, processed foods and pizza. Eat seafood as well as lean meats and low fat or fat free dairy products and aim to have half of the grain foods you eat be whole grain like whole wheat bread and brown rice.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.