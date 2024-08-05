Eating and Nutrition: Tips for K-12 Students

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 5, 2024

When school age children eat too much and exercise too little, they put themselves at risk for serious health problems in the future. So, take action now to help your kids stay healthy.

DR. RODGERS: When school age children eat too much and exercise too little, they put themselves at risk for serious health problems in the future. So, take action now to help your kids stay healthy.

Hi, I'm Dr. Griffin Rodgers bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I'm the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases. To achieve a healthy weight, our children should have breakfast every day, so they'll have more energy and be less likely to grab unhealthy snacks or overeat later in the day. Steer clear of foods that are high in fat, sugar or sodium, like some types of chips, cookies and fast foods. Eat healthy foods more often, such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats and seafood, and drink beverages like water or low-fat milk instead of sugar sweetened sodas, and juice drinks.

