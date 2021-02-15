Family History and Heart Disease

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 15, 2021

Do you know the connection between your heart health and your family’s health?

Let’s talk about the connection between your heart health and your family’s health.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death for men and women. And if you have a family history of heart disease, that may put you at a greater risk. Your risk increases if a close relative was diagnosed with heart disease, especially if it was before the age of 55 in your father or brother, or before the age of 65 if it was your mother or a sister.

So, find out whether there’s a history of heart disease in your family and share that information with your doctor. Although you can’t change your family’s history, you can take steps to control other conditions that may add to your risk for heart disease.

For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.