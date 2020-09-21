The Fight Is In Us: Donate COVID-19 Plasma

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 21, 2020

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, your plasma has antibodies that may help someone else. If you have had COVID-19, consider donating your blood to help save a life.

DR. RODGERS: As we move at warp speed toward a safe, effective vaccine and therapies for COVID-19, you can do some things today that might save a life.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: Across NIH and with other federal agencies and with other groups, we are working on large-scale clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of vaccines and therapies for COVID-19. You, too, can help America fight the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, your plasma has antibodies that may help someone else. If you have had COVID-19, consider donating your blood. Please donate today to help save a life. Find out if you are eligible and how to donate at www.coronavirus.gov.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.