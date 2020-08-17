Fighting Kidney Disease with Precision Medicine

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 17, 2020

For people with kidney disease, precision medicine promises to look beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to find treatment and preventions that work best for you.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: For people with kidney disease, precision medicine promises to look beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to find treatment and preventions that work best for you.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of NIH, explains.

DR. COLLINS: Across NIH, we’re doing research to understand how best to treat each person. For example, for years, treatment of kidney disease has stayed the same. Now, our Kidney Precision Medicine Program is working to gain a deeper understanding of kidney disease and new effective treatments.

By exploring differences in the genes, environments, and lifestyles of people living with kidney disease and many other conditions, NIH is taking the first steps toward discovering new paths to your own best health through precision medicine.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.

Related Episodes