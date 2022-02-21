Finding and Participating in Clinical Research

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 21, 2022

DR. RODGERS: For many people, clinical trials offer a way to be at the forefront of health care innovation.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Patti Brennan, director of the National Library of Medicine, or NLM, explains.

DR. BRENNAN: Clinical trials are studies to help researchers and clinicians understand how to prevent, detect, or treat disease. These studies are key to making medical advances. At ClinicalTrials.gov, you can find up-to-date information about government- and industry-funded research studies conducted around the world. You do not need to provide any information to conduct a search.

If you want to find out more about current research studies, you and your doctor can search ClinicalTrials.gov to look for a study that might be right for you.

