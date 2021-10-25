Fostering Wellness

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 25, 2021

DR. RODGERS: Taking care of yourself, both body and mind, is an important part of managing any chronic condition or injury.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Legendary gospel singer Merry Clayton shares tips on how she practices self-care after a life-altering injury.

MERRY CLAYTON: After surviving a car accident that led to the amputation of my legs, I spent months in the hospital, and years in recovery. But I never stopped taking care of myself. I knew I had to heal and stay healthy for my family, friends, and music community!

If you are struggling with illness, injury, or trauma, just one of these tips may help:

Try to prioritize healthy eating, physical activity however you can, and sleep.

Celebrate your achievements, no matter how small.

Support others with kindness and compassion.

Take time each day to do something you absolutely love.

DR. RODGERS: This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.