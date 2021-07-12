Get Up and Get Active

Healthy Moments Episode: July 12, 2021

Did you know that childhood obesity has tripled over the last 30 years?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

As a parent, you can be a role model and show your kids how to eat healthy and be physically active. Here’s how.

Set a good example with healthy eating and snacking. When your kids see you eating healthy snacks, they will learn to follow healthy habits.

When it comes to meals, include your kids in planning a healthy menu for the week. Then go to the grocery store together, buying more fruits and vegetables and less chips, cookies, and candy.

When it comes to physical activity, you can be a role model too. Plan a family trip to the zoo, play soccer together, or go for a walk through the park. If your child sees you being physically active and having fun, they’re more likely to be active on their own.

