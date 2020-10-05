Getting Active To Boost Your Energy

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 5, 2020

Did you know that physical activity can actually give you more energy?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Laila Ali—world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, TV host, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand, home chef, and mother of two—explains how being active helps her keep up with life’s many demands.

LAILA ALI: If you feel tired just looking at your to-do list, you are not alone! Here’s how I re-energize to stay productive:

Step outside for breaks. Many of us spend hours sitting behind a screen, which drains our minds and bodies. Getting up to catch some sun and fresh air helps us refuel.

Try stretching. It can clear tension and increase blood flow to your muscles for a quick energy boost.

Sneak in movement between tasks. Even a 10-minute walk will raise your heart rate and get you energized.

DR. RODGERS: For more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.