Getting the Most Out of Your Groceries –Eat Scrappy!

Healthy Moments Episode: March 28, 2022

Instead of going to the store and spending more money on groceries, use what you have—eat scrappy!

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

I'm joined by Joel Gamoran, head chef and founder of Homemade, author of “Cooking Scrappy” and host of Scrappy TV.

Joel, you often talk about the importance of eating scrappy on your show, “Scraps: Parts Uneaten,” and in your book, “Cooking Scrappy: 100 Recipes.” What does cooking scrappy mean?

JOEL GAMORAN: Well, it's kind of a mindset. Looking at a carrot that maybe looks a little floppy, or reaching in the back of the pantry for that peanut butter that you bought a long time ago... That's being scrappy. Instead of going to the store, spending more money, it's about using what you have and making the most of it.

Some of the best meals in the world come out of just kind of piecing together what you have. If you don't know what to do with your scraps, your leftovers, freeze them. Really utilize your freezer and be open-minded.

