Health for All: Providing Communities With Reliable Health Information

Healthy Moments Episode: Aug. 26, 2024

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that NIDDK’s website has over 200 topics reviewed by health professionals to help you learn about and manage your health?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, where for 75 years we have been advancing research and health for all.

Our website’s Health Information section offers expert-reviewed resources on diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. We also have digital videos, audio, and tools to help you learn about and track your and your family’s health. Many of our resources are available in Spanish.

Explore our resources! Visit www.niddk.nih.gov and search ‘health information’, or call our Health Information Center at 1-800-860-8747. Our resources are free to use and to share with your family, friends, and community members.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov.