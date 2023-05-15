Healthy Remakes of Your Favorite Foods

Healthy Moments Episode: May 15, 2023

DR. RODGERS: Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

I'm joined by Joel Gamoran, head chef and founder of Homemade, author of “Cooking Scrappy,” and host of Scrappy TV.

Joel, how can people keep kitchen confident without getting discouraged by the false idea that favorite dishes are off the menu?

JOEL GAMORAN: When I was told that I’m prediabetic, I was bummed. I thought the only food I could eat was sweet potatoes and maybe some poached salmon.

What you realize is that you can take your favorite foods and you can turn them on their head and really make them work for your body. Things like chicken pot pie, you don’t need to have biscuits on the top of it, you could make a beautiful chicken pot pie dairy-free. So, there’s so many ways that you can tweak your favorite dishes and still enjoy them so that they work for your health needs.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.