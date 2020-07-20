Help Your Teens Stay Focused and Energized

Healthy Moments Episode: July 20, 2020

Did you know that healthy eating can help teens stay focused and energized for school, sports, and activities?

Parents of teens: Do you want to help your kids stay focused in school and energized for after-school activities?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

When teens eat healthy, they can feel the benefits all day long. Healthy eating can help teens stay focused during classes and energized for sports and activities.

Here are some nutrition tips you can encourage:

At home, jump start the day with breakfast.

At the school cafeteria, choose whole wheat bread, lean meats, and fresh fruits.

And help your teen get energized with healthy munchies, such as a small bag of carrots, a handful of walnuts or almonds, or peanut butter on whole wheat crackers.

For more tips on eating healthy and staying energized, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.