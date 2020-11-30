Help Youth Who Have Diabetes Prevent or Delay Other Health Problems

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 30, 2020

DR. RODGERS: Parents and caregivers can help youth who have diabetes delay or prevent other serious health problems by keeping blood glucose levels near normal.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. William Cefalu, director of the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, explains.

DR. CEFALU: Make sure your child who has diabetes takes their medicines as prescribed, at the right time, and the right dose—even when they feel good or have reached their blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol goals.

We know times are tough. The pandemic has not made things easier, and diabetes management can be expensive. But skipping doses or leaving prescriptions unfilled to save money is dangerous.

Don’t hesitate to speak up and ask the health care team for ways to help you pay for your child’s diabetes medicines and supplies.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.