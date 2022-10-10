High-Tech Devices to Improve Inflammatory Bowel Disease Care

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 10, 2022

High-tech devices may offer new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, explains.

DR. TROMBERG: Common treatments for IBD include special diets, medicines, probiotics, and even counseling. Now, new technologies are expanding options for managing this disease.

To help with unpredictable flare-ups, researchers are testing wearable devices that monitor your sweat for proteins that are linked to IBD. And studies using microchips are helping bioengineers understand how immune cells, gut bacteria, and organ systems cells contribute to IBD and other inflammatory conditions. These are just some steps we are taking to better understand these chronic diseases.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.