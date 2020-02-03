HIV in the African American Community

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 3, 2020

Getting tested for HIV is simple, fast, and confidential—and helps stop the infection from spreading.

DR. RODGERS: The rate of new HIV infections in African Americans is eight times higher than whites. Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the National Institutes of Health.

HIV poses a major threat to the African American community. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: There are many reasons why HIV rates are high in the African American community. Misinformation, a person’s inability to get testing and medical care, and the fear and shame around HIV/AIDS are just a few.

If you don’t know you have HIV, you can’t get the care you need. Getting tested to learn if you have HIV is important to prevent the spread of infection.

Testing is simple, fast, and confidential. Visit aids.gov to find a testing location near you and information on home test kits.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.