How Anti-Obesity Medicines Work

Healthy Moments Episode: May 13, 2024

Are you wondering how medicines can help manage overweight and obesity?

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.85 MB)

DR. RODGERS: Are you wondering how medicines can help manage overweight and obesity?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the National Institutes of Health.

My colleague Dr. Susan Yanovski, the co-director of NIDDK’s Office of Obesity Research, explains:

DR. YANOVSKI: The FDA has approved several new medicines to treat overweight and obesity. These medicines work by suppressing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness. The benefits of these medicines may go beyond weight loss. Research shows that they can also improve some health conditions associated with overweight or obesity by:

Lowering blood glucose

Reducing triglycerides, a type of fat that circulates in your blood

Controlling high blood pressure, and

Reducing the risk of heart disease

Not everyone affected by overweight or obesity should use these medicines. Be sure to discuss potential risks and benefits with your doctor.

DR. RODGERS: Follow us @NIDDKgov.