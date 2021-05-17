How Can I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Healthy Moments Episode: May 17, 2021

DR. RODGERS: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is essential to ending the pandemic. Be proactive and find out if you can get the vaccine in your area.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH, explains.

DR. FAUCI: To stop the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to get vaccinated when you can. The federal government is working with pharmacies and community centers to help make COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone across the United States.

To find information on the vaccines and who is eligible

Check with state or local health departments, and sign up for alerts

Visit the CDC’s coronavirus website, cdc.gov/coronavirus

And visit vaccinefinder.org

The vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

