How Do We Get Kids Moving?

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 18, 2023

Kids going back to school may have busy schedules, but it’s important to keep physical activity in their daily routine.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

About one third of children and adolescents are overweight or obese, and that puts them at risk for diseases like diabetes that can follow them into adulthood. Physical activity is a key way for kids to keep their weight in check.

Children six years and older should do at least one hour of physical activity each day, and it doesn’t need to be done all at once. For example, encourage your child to join a sports team, take a family walk or bike ride after dinner, and discourage inactivity. Limit TV and video screen time to no more than two hours a day.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.