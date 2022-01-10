How Does Gestational Diabetes Affect Mother and Baby?

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 10, 2022

Gestational diabetes can lead to problems for both mother and baby if left untreated.

Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. If you’ve been diagnosed with gestational diabetes, here’s what that means for you and your baby.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Gestational diabetes can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure during pregnancy. It can also increase your chances of having a large baby, which can make delivery more difficult. Your baby could also be born early, which can cause breathing and other problems.

While gestational diabetes usually goes away after your baby is born, you have a lifetime risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Your child may also have a future risk for obesity and type 2.

Maintaining a healthy weight by eating healthy and staying active can help delay or prevent type 2 diabetes.

This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.