How Is Depression Treated in People Who Have Diabetes?

Healthy Moments Episode: July 25, 2022

If you have diabetes and depression, proper treatment is important.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Treating depression can improve your quality of life as you manage your diabetes. Depression is diagnosed and treated by a healthcare provider.

The most common treatments are cognitive behavioral therapy or talk therapy, and medications called antidepressants. In talk therapy, you can discuss some problems that might be causing your depression and find ways to help you cope with them. If medication is needed, talk to your doctor about side effects and how it might affect your blood sugar levels.

Treatment varies from person to person, and not everyone responds to treatment the same way. Some people do well with a combination of talk therapy and medication.

For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.