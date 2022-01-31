Hypothyroidism Symptoms and Treatment

Healthy Moments Episode: Jan. 31, 2022

It’s a common, chronic disorder, and one of the easiest to treat. Do you know what it is?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the National Institutes of Health. The answer is: hypothyroidism. With this disorder, the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormone.

Hypothyroidism affects women much more than men. Symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, dry skin and hair, a puffy face, muscle cramps, and feeling tired, depressed, and cold. If you notice that you’re feeling different than usual and have these symptoms, see a doctor.

Once hypothyroidism is diagnosed, it’s easy to treat with daily medication—if you take the right amount. Taking too little or too much can lead to other problems. It’s important to take thyroid medication exactly as ordered.

