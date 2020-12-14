Ignoring Heartburn Won’t Make it Go Away

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 14, 2020

Ignoring recurring heartburn won’t make it go away, and it could mean you have a serious condition—but luckily, regular heartburn is treatable.

Many things can cause heartburn—a call from your child’s principal, preparing your taxes, and that three-alarm chili. But if you experience heartburn more than twice a week, it can lead to serious problems.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Ignoring recurring heartburn won’t make it go away, and it could mean you have a serious condition called GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease. Untreated, GERD can lead to complications such as ulcers, or a condition called Barrett’s esophagus, which can, in turn, lead to cancer.

Luckily, regular heartburn is treatable. See your health care provider, who may suggest lifestyle changes such as avoiding certain foods and beverages, and quitting smoking.

