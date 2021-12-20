The Importance of Diversity in Health Research

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 20, 2021

Office of Minority Health Research Coordination programs work to expand opportunities for the next generation of scientists -- especially those from minority and underrepresented groups.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Diversity strengthens science. That’s been a guiding principle of my institute’s training program for over 20 years.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Robert Rivers, program officer in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, explains:

DR. RIVERS: We know that pulling together individuals from different backgrounds and with different experiences, helps problem-solving and creativity. That’s why our programs work to expand opportunities for the next generation of scientists -- especially those from minority and underrepresented groups. Participants in our programs draw from their diverse experiences to take on the biggest health challenges in the country, like obesity, diabetes, and kidney diseases, and work to tackle health disparities and structural racism.

DR. RODGERS: To learn more about our training programs, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.