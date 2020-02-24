The Importance of Organ Donation in the African American Community

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 24, 2020

African Americans are at high risk of kidney failure, and kidney transplants work best between donors and recipients of the same race—so consider donating.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that kidney transplants tend to be more successful when matched between members of the same ethnic group?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Since African Americans suffer kidney failure more than other ethnic groups, it’s important to consider a donation.

Just ask Pastor David Cobb. After having a kidney transplant, here’s what he has to say.

REV. COBB: Sometimes people have the view, “This is the body I came with and this is the body that I’m leaving with.” But once you leave, there’s nothing else you can do with your body. So, if someone else can use those parts, it’s just an overall blessing and you could be allowing another person to experience a more abundant life.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rogers with the NIH.