Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Safe?

Healthy Moments Episode: May 10, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and cannot make you sick with the virus.

DR. RODGERS: COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and cannot make you sick with the virus.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explains.

DR. FAUCI: Vaccine safety has always been a top priority. None of the vaccines are made from the COVID-19 virus itself, but from a genetic code that signals the development of a protein that induces the body’s immune system to fight the virus. It is normal to experience mild side effects; they are a result of your body responding to the vaccine. However, the vaccine cannot cause an infection with the virus it is protecting you against.

In clinical trials thus far, the vaccines have been shown to be safe and highly efficacious. Scientists at my Institute helped develop the vaccine, and I’ve been vaccinated myself. Vaccines are a safe, effective tool in our fight against COVID-19.

DR. RODGERS: And I’ve been vaccinated, too. Follow us @NIDDKgov.

