Keeping Active in Retirement

Healthy Moments Episode: Sept. 16, 2024

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that people who exercise regularly may not only live longer, but also may live healthier?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at the National Institutes of Health or NIH.

My colleague, Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, explains:

DR. HODES: Activities such as walking, biking, or dancing can mean more years of life without pain or disability. Aim for at least 150 to 300 minutes each week and incorporate strength training exercises, such as using dumbbells or resistance bands, twice a week to maintain and build muscle strength.

Being active can help improve balance, strength, endurance, and mood. It also reduces the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. Start slow and set small goals. Remember: Any amount of physical activity is better than none at all.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, visit nia.nih.gov and follow us @NIDDKgov.