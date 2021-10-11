Keeping a Healthy Attitude for a Healthier Body

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 11, 2021

Having a positive outlook can help you overcome adversity and support your physical health.

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that having a positive outlook can also help your physical health?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Legendary gospel singer Merry Clayton explains how a healthy outlook helped her overcome adversity.

MERRY CLAYTON: After a life-changing accident and the amputation of both my legs, time just stopped. But I was still able to sing. I decided to focus on what I had, not what I’d lost. Scientists have found a connection between your attitude and your body. It’s about digging deep and reconnecting with your meaning and purpose.

When you are faced with a setback, remember what is important to you and use it as a guide. My source of strength was my singing and my faith. For you, it may be savoring a good time, getting back to an activity you love, or finding a new way you enjoy using your body and mind.

DR. RODGERS: For tips on developing healthy habits, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.