Keeping Portions in Check

Healthy Moments Episode: Dec. 28, 2020

Want to eat healthy while still enjoying the occasional indulgence? Paying attention to portion size can help.

Download the MP3 audio file

One listener asked, “How can I eat healthy and still be able to enjoy fries, sweets, and pork?” I think I can help with that.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, bringing you Healthy Moments from the NIH. I’m the Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases.

Eating healthy is one way to stay at a healthy weight and can help you prevent or control diabetes. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have occasional indulgences. When you do eat a dish that’s high in fat or sugar, pay attention to portion size.

For instance, eat a small serving of fries, and don’t eat them every day. One serving of meat is 3 ounces, which is about the size of a deck of cards. Bake or broil instead of frying. Sweets are okay, but not every day—add fruit at the end of a meal if you’re still hungry.

And for more tips, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.