Life After My Kidney Transplant

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 14, 2024

A kidney transplant can be more than a life-saving procedure. It can also be a call to action.

Download the MP3 audio file (MP3, 1.93 MB)

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Mr. Richard Knight, kidney transplant recipient, patient advocate, and entrepreneur, explains:

MR. KNIGHT: Receiving a healthy kidney was a turning point for me. With renewed energy, I could use my experience in public policy and business strategy to effect change in my community and beyond.

I love to tell my story of trials and triumphs in hope of inspiring transplant recipients to share their stories, too. With my new kidney, I look forward to a long, and vibrant life.

DR. RODGERS: Knowledge is power. Consider sharing your story with loved ones. It could make a huge difference to their health. Early detection can save lives, so remember to ask your doctor about your kidney health at your next visit. Follow us @NIDDKgov.