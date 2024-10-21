The Life-Saving Gift: Kidney Donation

Healthy Moments Episode: Oct. 21, 2024

DR. RODGERS: Did you know that every 8 minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Mr. Richard Knight, kidney transplant recipient, patient advocate, and entrepreneur, explains:

MR. KNIGHT: I was lucky to find a kidney donor within my personal network. But not everyone is so fortunate. It can take years to find a viable donor. Until then, patients have to endure countless hours of dialysis, which is lifesaving, but also makes daily activities difficult and can make you feel exhausted or like you have the flu. When kidneys fail, a transplant offers the best chance for a normal life. By choosing to donate, you give the gift of health and transform lives.

DR. RODGERS: To find out more about organ donations, visit organdonor.gov and follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers with the NIH.