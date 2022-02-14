Locating Trusted Health Information

Healthy Moments Episode: Feb. 14, 2022

Are you looking for online health information you can trust? Try the National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus website!

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH. My colleague, Dr. Patti Brennan, director of the National Library of Medicine, or NLM, explains.

DR. BRENNAN: MedlinePlus is a website designed by NLM for you, your family, and your friends. It offers reliable, free, easy-to-understand information covering more than one thousand health and wellness topics.

With MedlinePlus, we have carefully brought together evidence-based information from many reliable sources—and it’s all in one place. For example, if you are looking for information on a topic such as blood pressure medication, you may also want resources about nutrition and physical activity.

Learn more at medlineplus.gov

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.