Lower Your Chances for Type 2 Diabetes

Healthy Moments Episode: Nov. 8, 2021

What should you do if you have prediabetes? Paying special attention to your diet is a good place to start.

DR. RODGERS: What should you do if you’re at risk for type 2 diabetes?

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Here’s what Debbie Allen, award-winning actress, choreographer, producer, writer, director, and founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, wants you to know.

MS. ALLEN: Because I have such an active lifestyle, it still was a bit of a surprise to be diagnosed as being prediabetic. But when you become a mother and a grandmother and you’re, you know, living a good long life, you really start to take it into consideration. So I actually went to my doctor and asked for the test. And I was diagnosed as being prediabetic. But I started paying special attention to my diet—especially my diet. I’ve always been pretty physical, but that was something to really pay attention to.

