Making Obesity Treatment More Personal

Healthy Moments Episode: July 19, 2021

How do we tackle overweight and obesity? We think one way is to look closely at the differences in the ways our bodies process what we eat and drink.

Download the MP3 audio file

DR. RODGERS: How do we tackle overweight and obesity? We think one way is to look closely at the differences in the ways our bodies process what we eat and drink.

Hi, I’m Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases at NIH.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of NIH, explains.

DR. COLLINS: Nutrition affects people differently. We are still in the beginning stages of understanding how nutrition can improve health and prevent disease.

To advance nutrition research, NIH developed its first 10-year strategic plan for nutrition research. This exciting plan will help us identify gaps and opportunities in our understanding of nutrition and strengthen existing research. Our goal is to improve health and to prevent or fight diseases and conditions affected by nutrition.

DR. RODGERS: For more information, follow us on Twitter @NIDDKgov. This is Dr. Griffin Rodgers.